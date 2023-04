One of the biggest question marks coming into spring practice for Arizona was the defensive line that had seen the loss of Kyon Barrs, Paris Shand and Dion Wilson to the transfer portal. Plus the losses of Hunter Echols and Jalen Harris to graduation.

Spring started off with a starring defensive line of Orin Patu playing the KAT position, Bill Norton and Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei playing in the middle and Russell Davis on the edge.