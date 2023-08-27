Arizona football: Defensive depth chart
Arizona has completed training camp and is officially 9 days away from its season opener against NAU to kickoff the third season of the Jedd Fisch era. Since taking over the Wildcats' program, Fisch has gone 6-18 but saw his team go from one win in his first season to five wins in his second year.
The progress is evident in wins, talent and roster construction as Arizona is a program that is clearly on the rise. Now, with camp over and expectations taking an uptake, it looks like the Wildcats are in good shape to potentially make a bowl game this season.
As the Wildcats head into the 2023 season, they return just one starter on the defensive side of the ball from their opening game against SDSU last season. However, that might not be a bad thing with the influx of talent that Arizona was able to collect through the transfer portal and in its recruiting class.
So, with the season right around the corner, I wanted to release my depth chart prediction based off what was seen during training camp.
I'll be going over the defensive side of the ball with my depth chart and breaking down each position and how they did during camp.
Defensive depth chart
Defensive line
Starters: DE Taylor Upshaw, DT Tyler Manoa, DT Bill Norton and KAT Isaiah Ward
Backups: DE Orin Patu, DT Sio Nofoagatato’a, DT Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei and KAT Russell Davis
Breakdown - Arizona at the end of last season started to play more of the younger players on the defensive line. Because of that, the defense saw improvements and defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen was able to get some of his guys ready for the next season with game experience.
One of the players that was a beneficiary of the late season playing time was edge rusher Isaiah Ward, who shined during training camp and worked his way into the first-team defense. Ward added 10 to 15 pounds to his 6-foot-5 frame.
During 11-on-11 drills in camp, Ward collected 5 to 6 sacks and a handful of tackles for loss in the running game. He has solidify himself as a starting defensive end.
The rest of the line is composed of Bill Norton, Tyler Manoa and Taylor Upshaw. Both Upshaw and Norton transferred in from winning programs and have brought leadership to the group.
The unit has improved the run game defense for Arizona and brings a legitimate pass rush with the two edge players.
However, Nansen has stated several times that he wasn't to go 8-to-9 deep on the line and rotate guys in-and-out of the lineup.
So, you will see several lineups on the line throughout the game for Arizona. Plus, guys on the bench line Russell Davis, Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei and others will see a lot of playing time this season.
The player that has impressed me most off the bench has been Uiagalelei, who has seen time with the first-team unit.
Uiagalelei has the ability to play inside and out with the speed and strength to get in the backfield no matter where he is lined up.
I could see Uiagalelei being used all of the line giving the unit depth thanks to his ability to play wherever is needed.
