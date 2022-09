Jedd Fisch’s Wildcats aim to stay in the winning column after beating North Dakota State 31-28, marking the second home win in the Fisch era. Arizona became the first FBS team to prevail against NDSU since 2009. The Cats will be open conference play against California this Saturday on the road at California Memorial Stadium.

This matchup will be a test for the Wildcats as the Golden Bears are currently undefeated at home in large part to their stout defense, that held Arizona to 10 points a season ago.