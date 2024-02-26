The loss to WSU marked the first time since the 2009-10 season that Arizona has been swept by the Cougars, which came in the first season former head coach Sean Miller led the program.

Last week marked the first time in the Tommy Lloyd era that Arizona had been swept in the regular season by a conference opponent after the Wildcats fell 77-74 to then-No. 21 Washington State. Now, after splitting the week with a dominating 91-75 win over Washington, UA has fallen two spots to No. 6 in the latest AP Poll.

"You just need to get the result," Lloyd said. "You obviously have to dig into a process but you're fighting to get back into the winning side of the ledger, so that's what today came down to. Losing games is tough at Arizona, I don't know if it's tougher on anybody but me."

Despite the split and Arizona falling in the AP Poll, the Wildcats will have the third most Quad 1 wins and sit at No. 4 in the NET rankings. Plus in the latest updated bracket by ESPN's Joe Lunardi, he has the Wildcats still as the fourth 1-seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Although the Wildcats lost to WSU on Thursday and fell to second in the conference standings, the Cougars fell 73-61 to ASU causing Arizona to retake a half game lead in the Pac-12 standing yet again.

If Arizona wins out with games against ASU, Oregon, UCLA and USC, the Wildcats will win the Pac-12 conference for the second time during the Lloyd era.

Arizona will be on the road at ASU on Wednesday with a tip time set for 8 p.m. (MST) on Pac-12 Networks.

