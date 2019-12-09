Arizona dropped its first game of the season Saturday morning when the Wildcats (9-1) lost to Baylor (7-1) on the road in Waco, Texas. It was the first true road game for Sean Miller's team, which went into the game shorthanded and less than 100 percent. UA was missing forward Stone Gettings who has a concussion and facial fracture that kept him out of practice last week.

In addition to that, star freshmen Nico Mannion (back) and Josh Green (strep throat) were not full participants in practice heading into the matchup with Baylor. Still, UA was able to keep the game close enough to make it a one-possession contest late before Baylor eventually sealed the 63-58 victory.

It was one of only a couple top-25 matchups Saturday, so no matter what happened neither team would fall or jump very high in the rankings but it would be a quality victory.

The loss ended up pushing UA down a few spots from No. 12 to No. 15 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll. Prior to its loss to the Bears, UA had been making a steady climb up the rankings after starting at No. 21 to begin the year.

Arizona's prior move to No. 12 moved the Wildcats ahead of Oregon for the top spot in the Pac-12 Conference, but the two teams swapped places again Monday. The Ducks (7-2) are now No. 10 after knocking off Hawaii on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Baylor moved up several spots from No. 18 to No. 11 with its victory over the Wildcats.

This week UA has a couple more games as it returns to McKale Center to finish out the home portion of the nonconference schedule. The first game is set to take place Wednesday night against Nebraska Omaha before the Wildcats get their first chance to take on a top-10 opponent with No. 6 Gonzaga coming to Tucson this Saturday.

The Bulldogs moved up from No. 9 after wins over Texas Southern Wednesday as well as previous-No. 22 Washington Sunday night.

The Huskies dropped out of the top 25 with their loss to Gonzaga leaving just three Pac-12 teams on the list heading into the new week. Colorado remains as part of the group along with UA and Oregon as the Buffaloes sit at No. 24 this week. CU split its games last week with a win over Loyola Marymount Wednesday before a loss to No. 2 Kansas on the road Saturday.

Arizona has just three games left before the start of Pac-12 play. After this week's games at home the Wildcats will head to San Francisco to take on St. John's in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Al Attles Classic on Dec. 21.