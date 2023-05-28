Arizona (33-24) entered the Pac-12 Tournament as the No. 8 seed and needing to make a deep run to keep its postseason hopes alive. Well, the Wildcats made a run to the title game but fell short 5-4 to Oregon. The Wildcats' offense averaged 12.5 runs per game throughout the Pac-12 Tournament in their first three games. However, against Oregon, Arizona's offense struggled hitting .176 with runners on base in 17 opportunities.

It seemed that Arizona was able to get a big hit every time it needed it in the first three games of the Pac-12 Tournament with most of those clutch at-bats coming from stars Chase Davis and Kiko Romero. Unlike the first three games, the Wildcats' offense suffered three inning killing double plays that took the momentum right out of the Arizona dugout. Meanwhile, Davis and Romero went a combined 2-for-7 at the plate. Romero was able to have a solid day going 2-for-4 with an inside-the-park home run in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game at three. That was his 86th RBI of the season, which tied the school record for most RBIs in a single season. Although he started the game going 2-for-2 with the homer, Romero finish the game going 0-for-2 and his final at-bat of the game came with Arizona having the bases loaded, trailing 4-3 and couldn't come up with the pivotal hit and struck out leaving the bases juiced.



Later in the game, third baseman Tony Bullard connected for his 12th home run of the season once again making it a one-run game for Arizona. However, the Wildcats really didn't get the momentum back on their side after the sixth inning strikeout of Romero.

With the loss, Arizona is firmly on the bubble and won't know its postseason fate tell Monday. The selection show will be on ESPN2 at 9 a.m. (MST).