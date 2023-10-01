Wearing its red jerseys for the first time in the Jedd Fisch era in front of a sellout of 50,800 fans, Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) fell just short of rewriting history against Pac-12 foe Washington (5-0, 2-0) The Wildcats, however, may look at this game as a step in the right direction, going toe-to-toe with the best of the Pac-12 after their 31-24 loss on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Washington, which coming into the game was the best total offense in the country, drew first blood in its first drive with a 12-play, 95-yard drive to score a touchdown. With its quarterback, Michael Penix Jr. making quick pass, after quick pass into the flats, the UA secondary was unable to keep up with the Huskies' pace, allowing two more touchdowns, to trail 21-10 at halftime.

"We told our team all week it was gonna be a heavy weight fight," UA head coach Jedd Fisch said after the game. "We felt it was gonna go all 12 rounds, we felt like we were gonna be in a position at the end to win or lose based about the last possession. ...These are the type of games where somebodies got to win and somebodies got to lose."

Leading the UA offense in his first career start, Noah Fifita, who was the first Arizona quarterback to make their first start in a game against a top-10 team since 2004, struggled to get anything going on the Wildcats’ first two drives, only producing 13 total yards. However, on the following drive — it all clicked — with Fifita anchoring a 12-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in his first touchdown pass as a starter. Fifita finished with 27-of-39 passing for 239 yards, three touchdowns and one interception as QB1. I thought [Fifita] did a really good job," Fisch said. "I thought he handled the play calling extremely well, we had one penalty for twelve men in the huddle, something you learn from. ...I thought his decision making was excellent, he uses his legs at the right time, I thought he was very accurate on most of his throws. ... You take away some of [his mistakes], and you look at the way he handled himself, no one would ever have ever known that was his first college start."

Down 11 points, running out of the tunnel for the second half in hopes of beating the Huskies for the first time in nine years and shocking the college football world, the Wildcats were hungry to prove themselves with the best of the best. Arizona began the second half, forcing UW to their first three-and-out of the contest, just the Huskies’ fourth three-and-out all season. Coming into the game outscoring opponents 65-27 in the second half, the Wildcats were unable to hold on to their momentum in order to make the improbable comeback after the defensive stop with the Huskies going 6-of-9 on third downs and making explosive plays down the field, yet were still able to win the second half 14-10 and surrendered 72 less than yards than the first half. "In our nickel personnel, we were trying to obviously take away the deep shots," Johnson said. "... The adjustment between half's was to extend our dollar personnel and put a [defensive back] on it.

With starters quarterback Jayden de Laura and running back Michael Wiley on the sidelines due to injury, it was evident that the offense took a step back, logging only 342 total yards with 232 in the air and 110 on the run — the least amount of yards it has produced this season.

Utilizing the dollar package on defense which features seven defensive backs that it used for parts of last season against Washington, seemed to be the kryptonite for the Huskies’ offense in the earlier stage of the game, but over time, UW offense dominated, looking more controlled with the football and playing conservative. "We realized that we had a good game plan with [the dollar package], Johnson said. "They obviously we're doing everything to get us out of that, so a lot of sideline adjustments, just realizing what worked, what didn't." Added Johnson: "I like [the dollar package] a lot. I trust my DB brothers and I know we're gonna make a play." Johnson led the charge for the Wildcats' defense, which played stout in the second half, recording 10 tackles, along with two forced fumbled. "We gotta create takeaways," Johnson said. The defense forced Penix and the UW offense to score the least amount of points its scored in a game all season. "We're a good football team," Fisch said. "We finished a little short in this one, maybe the next one we won't. We feel [that] the program is turning, we got here two years ago off of 12 losses in a row and a 63 point defeat. ... We're gonna keep fighting and battling and I think our guys walk away proud of how they played, disappointed on the outcome, and fired up to go play USC."