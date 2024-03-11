The Wildcats clinched the Pac-12 regular season championship on Thursday with an 88-65 win over UCLA and Washington State loss against Washington.

After splitting its final two games of the regular season against UCLA and USC, Arizona fell one spot to No. 6 in the AP Poll.

UA had five players score in double figures in the win, led by a career-high 18 points dropped by K.J. Lewis.

The Wildcats ran away with the game late in the first half before extending their lead in the second half.

Arizona closed the regular season with a 78-65 loss against USC. They were unable to find any rhythm all night, shooting 39 percent from the field with 18 turnovers.

Caleb Love had arguably the worst performance of his career shooting 1-for-10 from the field with five turnovers. Pelle Larsson also committed five turnovers and fouled out.

Keshad Johnson helped keep Arizona in the game with 17 points, including hitting 4-of-5 shots from deep. Oumar Ballo recorded another double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds after his double-double streak came to an end on Thursday.