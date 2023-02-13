At the start of the weekend, then-No. 4 Arizona was riding a seven-game winning streak and coming off a dominating 85-62 win over Cal. However, the winning streak came to a screeching halt with Tommy Lloyd's team falling 88-79 to Stanford. The loss has resolved in the Wildcats falling four spots to No. 8 in the latest AP Poll on Monday morning. "I'm super disappointed in how we played and our effort," Lloyd said following his team's loss. "And you know, just coaching, playing, the whole deal today. We got to rally the troops and figure this out."

During the Wildcats' winning streak, the team had been playing high-level defense holding opponents to 62.6 points per game. A large part of that defensive turnaround during that stretch was holding teams to 37% shooting from the field. However, against the Cardinal, the Wildcats allowed them to shoot 61% from the field and knock down 10 3-point shots. "They kick our butts every way, shape, form and on the glass too," Lloyd said. " So, however you slice and dice it, it was a tough one for Arizona. We got to get back and figure it out."

The Wildcats will look to get back to their winning ways as the team hosts the Mountain schools with Utah starting off the weekend on Thursday with a tip time of 8 p.m. (MST) on Pac-12 Network.