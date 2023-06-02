After just making the cut for the NCAA Tournament thanks to a hot offense and improved pitching, Arizona (33-25) opened up its postseason and TCU in the Fayetteville Regional. The Wildcats got off to a 2-0 lead due to a two-run blast by Kiko Romero in the first inning. However, it was all Horned Frogs from that point on as they went on to beat UA 12-4, forcing the Cats to the losers bracket of the Regional.

Arizona's issued came on the mound with starting pitcher Cam Walty struggling to get through an inning in this game. Walty was only able to give the Wildcats one inning of work and during that time he gave up six runs on 49 pitches that included four extra base hits.

But, it wasn't just the pitching that was the issue for Arizona. Outside of Romero smashing two moonshot home runs for three RBIs, the Wildcats' offense struggled to come up with the clutch hit throughout the contest.

Arizona couldn't get the hit with runners on base going 1-for-12 in those situations. Meanwhile, TCU went an impressive 5-for-12, which proved to be the difference in the game.