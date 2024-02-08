Arizona DT Bill Norton returning for another season
Since the departure of Jedd Fisch and the hiring of new head coach Brent Brennan, Arizona's roster has seen some turnover, new additions and players sticking with the team and university headlined by stars Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan.
Now, Arizona has been able to bolster up its defensive line with Bill Norton announcing that he is returning to the program for his final season of college football.
The 2024 season was Norton's first year with the program after transferring from Georgia. Last year, he totaled 32 tackles, 2 1/2 tackles for lass, two forced fumbles and three pass deflections.
Although the stats don't jump off the page, Norton brought a toughness up front at the defensive tackle position and helped Arizona turn its run defense around from the previous season.
During the 2023 season, Arizona's defense gave up over 200-plus yards per game on the ground ranking near the bottom nationally. With additions on the line that included Norton, the Wildcats improved to only allowing 118.2 rushing yards per game, which finished 25 in the country.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)