Arizona dropped to No. 4 in the latest AP Poll announced Monday morning. The Wildcats dropped their first game of the season in a 92-84 loss against Purdue on Saturday.

Arizona fell behind big early, trailing 49-38 at halftime. Caleb Love dropped a game-high 29 points and Keshad Johnson chipped in 24 points with eight rebounds and three steals to help keep the Wildcats in the game.

It was the back court, not Zach Edey that led the Boilermakers to the win as Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith combined to score 53 points and hit 11 shots from deep.

The Wildcats went on an 11-0 run in the second half to get back within four points as Purdue went close to nine minutes without hitting a single field goal. Edey hit four free throws in that span following Arizona's run to keep the Boilermakers in the lead.

Arizona will have a couple of chances to rebound this week when it takes on Alabama at the Footprint Center on Wednesday followed by a game against No. 14 Florida Atlantic in Las Vegas on Saturday to close out non-conference play.