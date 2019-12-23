Arizona knew it would be dropping in the rankings after losing to unranked opponent St. John's Saturday night in the Al Attles Classic at Chase Center in San Francisco. The Wildcats (10-3) couldn't close out nonconference play with a win over the Red Storm as another poor shooting performance doomed the Wildcats in the neutral court contest.

Eventually the Wildcats fell 70-67 to St. John's after a final possession came up empty for point guard Nico Mannion. It was the first loss for Sean Miller's team to an unranked opponent and it marked the third loss in the last four games for UA.

The previous two losses came to opponents that are now ranked inside the top 10 with Gonzaga taking over the No. 1-spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll this week while Baylor now sits at No. 7 after moving up three spots Monday.

Arizona moved down eight spots after its latest loss and now sits at No. 24 on the list after steadily making a climb throughout the year. The Wildcats began the season at No. 21 and have been as high as No. 12 this season.

Miller's team shot less than 20 percent (3-16) from 3-point range in the loss to St. John's and made just 39.6 percent of its shots from the field in the game. UA also finished the game with more turnovers than assists and 10 of the giveaways came in the first half of the game.

The Wildcats were led by their three star freshmen in the game as Zeke Nnaji led the way with 24 points and 11 rebounds while Josh Green contributed with 11 points and six rebounds. Mannion finished with 19 points, three assists and three steals.

The latest NCAA NET rankings have also been updated and the Wildcats didn't drop as much this week after debuting at No. 15 a week ago. Arizona currently sits at No. 19 in the NCAA's rankings after its latest loss.

The rankings are part of what is used by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee to determine which teams will be included in the tournament at the end of the year and to determine seeding as well.

The Wildcats will next be in action after the holidays with the start of Pac-12 Conference play beginning Jan. 4 against Arizona State (8-4) at McKale Center.