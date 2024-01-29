Arizona has dropped two spots and out of the top 10 to No. 11 in the latest AP poll Monday morning. The Wildcats falling in the poll comes after getting upset at Oregon State 83-80 on a game-winning buzzer beater Thursday night before outlasting Oregon 87-78 in Eugene, putting UA in a first place in the Pac-12 standings with the Ducks.

Advertisement

Arizona has yet to lose back-to-back games under third-year head coach Tommy Lloyd. When asked about this streak following the Oregon game, Lloyd made it clear that he is more interested in winning streaks than preventing losing streaks. “I want to win back-to-back,” Lloyd said. “And then I want to win back-to-back-to-back. So I don’t even think about (not losing back-to-back).”

Arizona (15-5, 6-3 Pac-12) will host Cal (8-12, 4-5) on Thursday before hosting Stanford (10-9, 5-4) on Sunday. “We gotta come out and play well Thursday,” Lloyd said following the win over Oregon. “Obviously Cal is playing really well and Stanford obviously destroyed us at their place so we need a good week of prep and getting better.” The last time Arizona faced off against Stanford, the Wildcats were run off the floor as the Cardinal won 100-82 while shooting 58% from the field and knocking in 16 3-point buckets.