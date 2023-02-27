Head coach Tommy Lloyd started his career with the program going 3-0 against in-state rival ASU. However, that winning-streak was snapped at the buzzer as Sun Devil guard Desmond Cambridge connected on a half-court shot dropping then-No. 7 Arizona 89-88 in the final home game of the season. Now, after the loss, the Wildcats have fallen one spot to No. 8 in the latest AP Poll which was released Monday morning. One reason behind Arizona not falling far in the polls was that there were four teams that were in the Top 10 last week that got upset.



"Tell you what I was a heck of a game. I mean, a tremendous college basketball game. And we're not hanging our heads at all," said Lloyd during his opening statement. "And obviously we'd like to win. But hey, listen. If you're playing a tough game, and a team has to hit a 60 footer or to beat you, probably taking that on most days. So all-in-all, I thought there was a lot of great moments. I wish we would have played maybe better defensively earlier in the game, but you know, it happened."



With the loss and a UCLA win over Colorado, Arizona has lost hope of winning the regular season Pac-12 title as the Bruins clinched the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Pac-12 Tournament. The Wildcats will now close out their season with a road trip to the LA schools needing a win over USC to lock up the No. 2 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament. The Trojans will be first on the schedule for Arizona with a late 9 p.m. (MST) tip-time Thursday on ESPN.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2hmRWlBUm1xTlBZP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=