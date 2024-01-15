It is the second straight year the Cougars have taken down Arizona after defeating UA in Tucson last season.

Arizona moved down four spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll announced Monday morning. The Wildcats (12-4, 3-2 Pac-12) lost their lone game this past week, falling 73-70 against Washington State in Pullman.

Caleb Love continued to lead the way for Arizona, scoring 28 points to go along with eight rebounds but he was unable to get much help from many others in the loss.

"What I see is an average basketball team that has these really high moments and then they relax," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said after the game. "That’s what I see. So we got to figure that out as a coaching staff, whether that’s shaking up the lineup. I mean these are all things I got to think about, changing what we do. But everything’s on the table.”

After a rough first half where Arizona only found itself down by four points, the Wildcats showed flashes of their success in the second half. UA took a 57-55 lead with just over five minutes left in the game, but they quickly found themselves playing from behind again shortly after and couldn't come away with the win.

"We want to play better," Lloyd said. "We’re capable of playing better. (On Saturday) we didn't. Washington State gets a ton of credit. I’m the head coach. The buck stops with me. I’m responsible for making sure we are better in these situations. So we’ll do what we always do. We’re gonna hang together."

Arizona returns home to McKale Center this week where it is 8-0 this season with USC and UCLA coming to Tucson on Wednesday and Saturday.