Coming into the Pac-12 Tournament, Arizona looked like it would have to win the first two games of the week to have a shot of making the NCAA Tournament. Well, the Wildcats have gotten off on the right foot with an overpowering 12-3 win over rival ASU, thanks to the offense collecting 10 walks.

Arizona coach Chip Hale mixed things up last week to setup pitcher Aiden May getting to nod against ASU. Hale during his press conference talked about how he want May because he believes he has the best "stuff" out of the Wildcats' pitching staff. Before May even took the mound, Arizona opened things up with a four-run first inning highlighted by two-run triple from right fielder Emilio Corona setting the tone for the day.



With the offense rolling, May was able to pitch with a lead and attacked the zone from start to finish. He opened by facing the minimum nine batters through the first three innings and giving up just one hit. One of the keys for May was that he was able to stay in the strike zone with 60% of his 84 pitches being strikes. The only trouble that May got into came in the fifth inning with ASU loading the bases with one out. After a mound visit by coach Dave Lawn, he settled back in a collected a strikeout and then a ground out to second to end the Sun Devils threat. For the game, May went six innings on 84 pitches with 3 walks and 3 strikeouts while giving up one run on four hits.

The Wildcats' offense not only gathered 10 walks, but also racked up 11 hits throughout the lineup. Arizona had two players hit solo shots in shortstop Nik McClaughry and designated hitter Garen Caulfield. The two big hits for Arizona came from Corona in the first and then outfielder Chase Davis, who hit a bases clearing three-run double to make it a 9-0 game in the top of the fourth.

Arizona will be back in action on Wednesday against Oregon State with first pitch set at 10 a.m. (MST). The Wildcats will need a win to advance to the next round of the Pac-12 Tournament and make it out of pool play.