 GOAZCATS - Arizona displays swarming defense to even season-series against Oregon
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-05 02:06:16 -0600') }} basketball

Arizona displays swarming defense to even season-series against Oregon

Troy Hutchison • GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
@THutch1995

In the first meeting between Arizona and Oregon, the Wildcats struggled to contain guard Te-Hina Paopao and forward Nyara Sabally, who combined for 44 points on 52% shooting to help lift their team to a 68-66 (OT) victory.

The second time around was different for the Wildcats as the team tightened up on the defensive and held Sabally to 15 points and Paopao to 5 points on a combined 8 for 18 shooting in Arizona's 63-48 win.

