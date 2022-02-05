Arizona displays swarming defense to even season-series against Oregon
In the first meeting between Arizona and Oregon, the Wildcats struggled to contain guard Te-Hina Paopao and forward Nyara Sabally, who combined for 44 points on 52% shooting to help lift their team to a 68-66 (OT) victory.
The second time around was different for the Wildcats as the team tightened up on the defensive and held Sabally to 15 points and Paopao to 5 points on a combined 8 for 18 shooting in Arizona's 63-48 win.
