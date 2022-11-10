Arizona currently has a number of players who either have already or will be facing their former teams this season. This week, it isn't a just player (safety DJ Warnell) but also several coaches who will be facing their former team on Saturday.

Defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen will get his defense prepared to square off against UCLA this Saturday at the Rose Bowl along with Jason Kaufusi.

Nansen was the Bruins' defensive line coach the previous two seasons while Kaufusi spent three seasons in Westwood coaching the outside linebacker unit. Both coaches had a lot of success with their groups as UCLA allowed the second-fewest rushing yards per game in the Pac-12 last year and allowed the fewest rushing yards per carry in the conference two seasons ago.

It will also mark the first trip back to the Rose Bowl Stadium for Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch since he earned his first win as a head coach with the Bruins back in 2017 while serving in an interim role when UCLA beat Cal to close out the regular season. He left the program shortly after that to return to the NFL.

It doesn't stop there, however, as UA quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty will also step on the Rose Bowl field for the first time since leaving UCLA to join Fisch in the desert.