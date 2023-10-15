After losing a narrow 43-41 OT (3) game to then-No. 9 USC where the Trojans were held to their lowest total yards in a single game at that point in the season and the lowest point total at the end of regulation (28) at that point in time as well, Arizona has followed up that performance with a 44-6 drumming of No. 19 Washington State.

Yes, Arizona was able to have its offense run smoothly and put up points when it needed to make plays. However, the takeaway from the game is the play of the Wildcats' defense that held one of the top passing offenses to 199 yards and gave up just 234 total yards to the Cougars.

With the performance against WSU and really how the defense has been playing as a whole this season, its time to give defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen his credit and officially say that he has brought defense back to the desert.

