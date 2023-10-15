Arizona DC Johnny Nansen has brought defense back to the desert
After losing a narrow 43-41 OT (3) game to then-No. 9 USC where the Trojans were held to their lowest total yards in a single game at that point in the season and the lowest point total at the end of regulation (28) at that point in time as well, Arizona has followed up that performance with a 44-6 drumming of No. 19 Washington State.
Yes, Arizona was able to have its offense run smoothly and put up points when it needed to make plays. However, the takeaway from the game is the play of the Wildcats' defense that held one of the top passing offenses to 199 yards and gave up just 234 total yards to the Cougars.
With the performance against WSU and really how the defense has been playing as a whole this season, its time to give defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen his credit and officially say that he has brought defense back to the desert.
It's been a long time since Arizona was known for have consistent good defensive units. In fact, you would have to go back 12 to 14 years, in the heart of the Mike Stoops era to when the Wildcats were legitimately a good defensive unit and known for their defense.
Back then, Stoops and his staff were rolling out NFL-level defensive players in Brooks Reed, Ricky Elmore, Spencer Larsen, Earl Mitchell, Robert Golden and Antoine Cason just to name a few.
Since that era, Arizona has gone from a program known for its defense, to one that couldn't stop even a nose bleed if it want to.
Yes, Arizona's 2014 Rich Rodriguez defense was solid, but outside of creating turnovers and an amazing season from Scooby Wright, that defense was no where near what the program had seen in the past. Plus, the Wildcats wouldn't get close to that level of defense the rest of the Rodriguez era.
