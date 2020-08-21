GOAZCATS - Arizona COVID-19 testing update: UA has just 6 positive cases since June

Arizona has updated its COVID-19 testing numbers for the first time in over a month now that more athletes have arrived on campus and the fall semester is set to begin next week. There are far more athletes on campus now than the last time the figures were updated back on July 17, so it does give a bitter indication of where things stand currently headed into an important few weeks with students set to return to class.

So far UA has tested 169 athletes and 86 staff members with only six positive cases overall – five athletes and one staff member. The six people were put into self-isolation and through contact tracing it was determined by UA medical staff that the infected athletes and staff member did not expose anyone else they came into contact with.

The athletic department did not specify the sports for the impacted athletes.

"The results of our testing are an important update to our ongoing re-entry planning and processes for a safe and healthy return to campus," Arizona AD Dave Heeke said in a statement. "I am proud of the compassion, teamwork and determination of all our student-athletes, coaches, staff and campus partners who all play key roles in our re-entry. Arizona Athletics will continue its focus on health, safety and wellbeing in its ongoing re-entry of the entire Wildcat Family."

The previous update in July said that there were three positive cases among the 83 football players it had on campus at the time and no positives among the 28 staff members on campus.

UA had just one positive case in its initial phase of reentry among the 83 football players on campus though it did decide to pause its reentry plan for athletes in June during a spike in positive coronavirus cases around Tucson and elsewhere in the state.

The Wildcats recently decided to restart the process and now there are athletes from sports other than football on campus who are currently going through the workout phase with the fall sports season recently put on hold by the Pac-12.

“Our mission has always been, first and foremost, the safety of our student-athletes, staff and community,” Dr. Stephen Paul of C.AT.S. Medical Services previously said. “Health and safety continue to be the guiding force in our re-entry process. We will continue to monitor the status and impact of COVID-19 in our community and our ongoing and safe training of student-athletes already on campus.

Overall, the university has tested 255 athletes and staff members up to this point in what has been a successful rollout of its reentry program despite the short pause back in June. The athletic department at UA has avoided the type of outbreak among athletes that has hit other campuses across the country.

Competition in the Pac-12 will not take place until Jan. 1, 2021 at the earliest after a recent decision by league leaders was made to postpone sports this fall.