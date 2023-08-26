News More News
Arizona cornerbacks bring competition, leadership in 'no ego room'

Tacario Davis during training camp
Tacario Davis during training camp (Troy Hutchison | GOAZCATS.com)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
In the last 10 seasons, Arizona has only allowed less than 200 yard passing yards per game once, with the only time being its 1-11 season in 2021 — the first year of the Jedd Fisch era.

The following season, despite an improved offense that scored nearly scored two more touchdowns per contest, one of the biggest concerns was the cornerback unit that contributed to allowing 259 passing yards per game, which made games turn into a game of keep-up for the Wildcats’ offense.

With the Wildcats’ roster bolstering in almost every position since the underwhelming one-win season, they have a chance to not only achieve a similar statistical season in the secondary, but have this success make a real difference in the UA’s competitiveness down the line.

This difference starts and ends with the play of the ‘23 cornerback group that features three returners and two transfers. Throughout camp, it appeared to be one of the most diverse, versatile deepest cornerback rooms, the UA has add in recent memory.

