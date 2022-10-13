Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
Arizona has faced a variety of different types of offenses this season, starting with a San Diego State team led by a dual threat quarterback in Braxton Burmeister. That was followed by a pass-heavy Mississippi State offense and a run-heavy North Dakota State offense in non-conference play.
Through three games in Pac-12 play, the Wildcats have faced a bit more balance in playing styles against Cal, Colorado and Oregon.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.