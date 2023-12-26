The 7-foot center was efficient in multiple areas for the Wildcats last week, averaging 14.5 points and 16.5 rebounds per game in two neural site contests against Alabama in Phoenix and Florida Atlantic in Las Vegas. That included a career-high and Pac-12 single-game record 21 rebounds in Saturday's double-overtime loss against FAU.

Ballo, who struggled shooting free throws prior to the last two games, shot more effectively last week by hitting 11 of his 17 attempts from the line helping UA down the stretch against the Crimson Tide and the Owls.

"O really impacted the game," Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said after Ballo's record-setting performance against FAU. "We want to continue to build with him, he's obviously a force. I'm sure his finishing is gonna continue to pick up a little bit, but for him to go get 20 rebounds in a game like that was pretty impressive.

"We love O. We appreciate all the value he brings to us. We were kinda mixing some lineups down the stretch there, and he handled it with a ton of maturity — kind of going in and out. Then to step up and make two big free throws shows a lot of growth for him."

The Wildcats are the first team to have two players win the award this season after point guard Kylan Boswell earned the first honor back on Nov. 13.

Arizona, which stayed at No. 4 in the AP Top 25 poll Monday, will begin conference play Saturday when it travels to Berkley to take on Cal (4-7) at 8:30 p.m. MST. That matchup be will be televised on Pac-12 Networks.