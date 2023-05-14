Arizona avoids series sweep in slug fest with Stanford
With one team trying to get back on track and the other one attempting to secure the series sweep, there was a lot more at stake for both Arizona and No. 4 Stanford on Sunday at Sunken Diamond.
After losing the first two games, it was the Wildcats that ended the series with a victory after taking down the Cardinal, 21-20. The win ended Arizona's two-game slide and could rejuvenate the team heading into the final four games of the regular season following a slug fest that featured the two teams combining for 40 hits and 10 home runs.
Arizona (27-22, 10-17 Pac-12) had one of its best offensive performances of the season in Sunday's win, piling up 20 hits, the second-most it has hit in a game this season, along with six home runs. And, six of its 10 players in the lineup logged multiple hits.
With the sound of the ball dinging off the bat as soon as the spectators had a chance to take their seats, both clubs wasted no time making an impact offensively. Arizona star outfielder Chase Davis was the one to strike first blood by hitting a three-run home run that instantly gave the Wildcats the early momentum.
The Wildcats would go on to score 13 more runs before the sixth inning behind a grand slam by first baseman Kiko Romero and a three-run home run by Mason White. Stanford was able to respond with five RBIs from Alberto Rios to cut the lead to seven.
Rios was not done yet, blasting two home runs and four more RBIs, anchoring a Cardinal rally that would tie the game at 18 apiece.
Despite beting ejected from the game after “showing up” a Stanford pitcher in the top of the 10th inning, it was junior outfielder Emelio Corona that played hero for the Wildcats by hitting a three-run home run to give Arizona a convincing three-run lead in extra innings — a lead the Cardinal (35-13, 20-7) were not able to recover from.
With the victory, Arizona jumps over California for the ninth in the conference standings giving the Wildcats a spot in the Pac-12 tournament if the season ended Sunday. Arizona will travel down to Southern California to play UC Irvine on Monday at 6 p.m. (MST) in hopes of creating a new winning streak and maintaining their spot in the race.
