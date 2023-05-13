After sweeping and upsetting Stanford in the regular season last year, Arizona fell short of repeating that feat in its series on Saturday. Nearly rallying back from a three-run deficit before losing 9-8 on Friday to the No. 4 Cardinal, the Wildcats once again were not able to find their footing early on Saturday eventually getting rolled 9-2 at Sunken Diamond. The loss gives the Wildcats (26-22, 9-17 Pac-12) a 1-13 record on the road this year, the worst road record in the Pac-12. It will also push them behind Washington State and into 10th in the 11-team Pac-12 standings.

The Cardinal (34-13, 20-16) could not be stopped at the plate piling up 14 hits and four two-run home runs led by two hits and a home run from Tommy Troy and Carter Graham. Arizona left-handed pitcher Brandon Zastrow had a rough outing, allowing eight hits and four runs in five innings before right-handed pitcher TJ Nichols replaced him in the sixth inning. Nichols would allow five hits and five runs. Ultimately, Stanford could do no wrong on either side of the field only allowing the Wildcats to reach six hits and two runs. Shining for the Wildcats was catcher Cameron LaLiberte, who had two hits and a home run against Stanford. The Wildcats will take on Stanford again for its last game of the series on Sunday at 12:05 (MST) on Pac-12 Networks.

