The Arizona men's basketball team will be taking on Michigan State on Thanksgiving day this year. The game was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. (MST) on Nov. 23, and will be aired on FOX at The Acrisure Classic in Palm Springs.

The Wildcats and Spartans have not faced each other since 2016 when UA defeated MSU 65-63 on a game-winning basket by Kadeem Allen. That game was also played on a neutral site in Honolulu. Miles Bridges led MSU with 21 points, while Allen, Kobi Simmons and Lauri Markkanen all scored in double figures for Arizona.

The Spartans advanced to the Sweet 16 last season as a No. 7 seed before falling to Kansas State. They lost a handful of players from that team including forward Joey Hauser and guard Jaden Akins, but they are also expected to bring in one of the top recruiting classes in the country this season.

Arizona will look to rebound this year after getting upset by No. 15 seed Princeton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last season. They'll be bringing in freshman KJ Lewis to join Kylan Boswell in the backcourt after Kerr Kriisa transferred.

UA leads the all-time series against Michigan State 5-2 with a 2-0 record in games on a neutral site.