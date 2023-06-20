Arizona will host Belmont on Nov. 17 during the early portion of its nonconference schedule, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Wildcats fans may remember the Bruins when they faced each other in the second round of the NCAA Tournament back in 2013 when Arizona downed Belmont, 81-64. That remains the lone meeting between the two teams. Belmont has become a staple mid-major program in the NCAA Tournament over the last two decades with eight postseason appearances since 2006. The Nashville, Tennessee-based program made the move from the Ohio Valley Conference to the Missouri Valley Conference last summer and ultimately finished the year with a 21-11 record and third in the league standings.

The Bruins, like most programs, have undergone some roster restructuring this offseason. Last season's leading scorer Ben Sheppard is going through the NBA draft process and is likely to be selected this week while big man Evan Brauns, who started 30 games, has transferred to Iowa. Still, head coach Casey Alexander will head into his fifth year at the helm with returning standout forward Cade Tyson, who earned the MVC Freshman of the Year award after averaging over 13 points last season. Belmont also is bringing in Vanderbilt transfer forward Malik Dia as a key piece to the roster for the fall.

Tommy Lloyd’s team now has eight known nonconference games scheduled for the upcoming 2023-24 season, which has seen the Wildcats turn to a more challenging look than in previous years. The matchup against Belmont is one of five known games in November for UA. Also among that group are contests against Morgan State (Nov. 6), Duke (Nov. 10), Southern (TBD), and Michigan State (Nov. 23) in Palm Springs. Arizona is set to have December matchups against Wisconsin (Dec. 9), Purdue (Dec. 16), and Alabama (Dec. 20) in Phoenix.