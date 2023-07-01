During the previous Arizona coaching staff, recruits were offered all over the country and a large number of offers were handed out in each class. One of those players that received an offer from the old staff was four-star guard Isaiah Elohim.

That offer was given out again by the new Arizona coaching staff and coach Tommy Lloyd, who gave the offer again to Elohim.

"Communication has been great. They're [Arizona] are still talking to me. I'm still really considering them," said Elohim during an interview with GOAZCATS.com. "I mean, Arizona is a great school, its a great program that is defensive minded [and] they win a lot. I think I'm still very much in touch with them."