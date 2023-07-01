During the previous Arizona coaching staff, recruits were offered all over the country and a large number of offers were handed out in each class. One of those players that received an offer from the old staff was four-star guard Isaiah Elohim.
That offer was given out again by the new Arizona coaching staff and coach Tommy Lloyd, who gave the offer again to Elohim.
"Communication has been great. They're [Arizona] are still talking to me. I'm still really considering them," said Elohim during an interview with GOAZCATS.com. "I mean, Arizona is a great school, its a great program that is defensive minded [and] they win a lot. I think I'm still very much in touch with them."
The Wildcats' staff has kept their interest in Elohim, who played in last week's Section 7 event in Glendale. Although he had a very good showing throughout the weekend showing off his ability to score at all three levels of the court with college coaches watching, Sierra Canyon finished with a losing record of 1-2 in its three games.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.