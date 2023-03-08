Arizona basketball: Five things to watch ahead of the Pac-12 Tournament
Alex Poor
Staff writer
After falling to UCLA, Arizona will start prepping for the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas after earning the 2-seed finishing second in the regular season behind the Bruins.
Head coach Tommy Lloyd and star forward Azuolas Tubelis talked to the local media ahead of the tournament as the team prepares to get back on track.
Arizona to face winner of Utah and Stanford
Arizona will have a first round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas and will face the winner of Utah-Stanford on Thursday, March 9 at 6 p.m. (MST). The Wildcats lost both road matchups to these teams during the regular season.
“I don't know if there's an advantage, or an advantage for them. They have confidence, they can beat us, so. You know, we're gonna go out and the score is gonna be zero-zero, we're gonna throw it up and we're gonna play to win,” said Lloyd. “More than just two teams in this conference have beaten us this year, and it's just a sign that there's other good teams in the conference. So, you know, we're ready for all comers.”
