Arizona will have a first round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas and will face the winner of Utah-Stanford on Thursday, March 9 at 6 p.m. (MST). The Wildcats lost both road matchups to these teams during the regular season.

“I don't know if there's an advantage, or an advantage for them. They have confidence, they can beat us, so. You know, we're gonna go out and the score is gonna be zero-zero, we're gonna throw it up and we're gonna play to win,” said Lloyd. “More than just two teams in this conference have beaten us this year, and it's just a sign that there's other good teams in the conference. So, you know, we're ready for all comers.”