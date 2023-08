The Arizona men's basketball team is reportedly set to be part of the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament during the 2024-25 season, according to a report by Jon Rothstein. The Wildcats will be joined by Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville, Creighton, West Virginia, Oklahoma and Davidson in the Bahamas.

The last time UA participated in this tournament was in the 2017-18 season, the one year Deandre Ayton played in Tucson. The Wildcats went 0-3 in the tournament that season and went from being No. 9 nationally to unraked the very next week. This could be the first time Arizona and Gonzaga will have the chance to face off since Tommy Lloyd became the head coach for UA after spending 20 seasons as an assistant coach under coach Mark Few with the Bulldogs.