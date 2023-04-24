For Arizona, the sweep of Utah was its second sweep in conference play of the season and only its third three-game series win in Pac-12 play.

Arizona (22-15, Pac-12 8-12) earned the series sweep over the Utah Utes (14-24-1, 4-15-1) on Sunday with a 9-5 victory. The Wildcats have won their last seven matchups at Hi-Corbett Field and will host New Mexico up next on Tuesday.

Arizona entered Sunday having already clinched the series after scoring a combined 33 runs on Friday and Saturday against the Utes. Right-handed pitcher Aiden May would take the mound for the Wildcats.

May had a solid start going five innings and allowing three runs on two hits during that stretch. However, he struggled with his command of the strike zone and totaled seven walks against six strikeouts.

Arizona trailed 3-1 early before Mason White was able to drive in two runs on a triple to deep right-center field to tie it up 3-3 in the third inning. Then, Tommy Splaine was hit by a pitch. The Wildcats were able to take the lead following the second two-run triple of the inning, this one by Tyler Casagrande, to make it a 5-3 ballgame.

“I think the deal with us right now is they have a lot of confidence especially in our ballpark that we're going to be able to score runs middle to late in the game,” said coach Chip Hale. “So, if we get down three, four, five runs, we're still going to battle back and we're going to do something to make the game at least close. So, there's a lot of confidence on the offensive side.”

Pitcher Trevor Long would take over the mound for May in the sixth inning with Arizona holding a 7-3 lead. Long did his part, going 2 2/3 innings while allowing four hits and two runs out of the bullpen.

Kiko Romero would increase the Arizona lead to 9-3 with an RBI single in the seventh inning and the Wildcats would hang on for the win and a series sweep over Utah.