Arizona baseball racks up postseason conference honors
Saturday night, Arizona capped off the 2024 regular season with a 4-3 walk-off win over Oregon State to secure a Pac-12 regular season title for the Wildcats. With the conference title and doing so after being picked to finish ninth in the preseason poll, UA racked up end of season award highlighted by coach Chip Hale winning the conference Coach of the Year award.
Not only was Hale named Coach of the Year, but six Wildcats were named to the all-conference team in pitchers Clark Candiotti, Cam Walty and Jackson Kent to go along with position players Brendan Summerhill, Mason White and Garen Caulfield.
Six Wildcats on the all-conference roster ties a program record, which was set during the 2012 season when Arizona won its fourth national title.
With the honor, Hale becomes the first person in Pac-12 history to have the title as Coach of the Year and Player of the Year under his belt. He won't the conference player of the Year away during the 1987 season.
Hale becomes the first Arizona coach to win this award since 2021 and the fourth coach in program history to achieve this award.
Arizona gets its Pac-12 Tournament play started on Wednesday night against Washington with a first pitch set for 7 p.m. (MST) on Pac-12 Networks.
