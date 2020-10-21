GOAZCATS - Arizona baseball happy to make it through challenging offseason

It has been a rocky road for Arizona baseball since its season got cut short back in March due to COVID-19. The team has been back on campus for about seven weeks and is grateful to have the chance to play again after recently making a return to the field for its first scrimmage of the fall.

Considering baseball takes place in the spring and is naturally a more spread out sport, head coach Jay Johnson says that this fall will be relatively normal for his team with the exception of wearing masks.

The team is trying to pick up right where it left off with the addition of the new freshmen mixing with the some of the same players from last season now that they have been granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA.

"There's a lot of guys we feel good about," Johnson said. "I think there's a lot of guys that can impact the game in different ways. Both on the mound, defensively and at the plate. I'm really looking forward to see how the mix all kind of comes together."

Right-handed pitcher Vince Vannelle was a senior last season who anticipated 2020 being his final year of college baseball, but he hopped right on board once given the opportunity to return to play for the Wildcats.

After his plan of entering the MLB Draft fell through, Vannelle was faced with a couple different options including signing as a free agent. After close communications with UA pitching coach Nate Yeskie they decided staying was the best option.

"I did not think that I would be coming back," said Vannelle. "So when they [NCAA] said that seniors were allowed to come back it opened up a whole other pathway for me."

In addition to losing key players Austin Wells and Matthew Dyer in the MLB Draft the Wildcats also lost outfielder Tate Soderstrom, infielder Dayton Dooney, and first baseman Blake Klassen, who all decided to move on from the program.

However, one player that couldn't wait to return was outfielder Donta' Williams who even jumped on a team in Texas over this past summer to help soothe his itch to get back on the field after the 2020 season was cut short after just 15 games in the spring.

"At some point I was like like I need to play baseball," said Williams. "I want to play baseball, it's just my life. I got the opportunity and made the most of it."

As of now, Arizona is moving ahead with planning its schedule for 2021 as it would any other year though Johnson admits the reality that the program could ultimately have to adjust. There are still some unanswered questions, but the Arizona head coach is simply happy to be back on the field this fall and so are his players.

"I forget how long we've been in quarantine, but the thought that we would all be out there playing baseball again under the lights it was just crazy," Vannelle said. "It felt like we were back to normal, almost."