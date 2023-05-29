Arizona proved itself to the selection committee despite falling just short of receiving an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament in its 5-4 loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship on Saturday. The Wildcats (33-24) had to wait until the last bracket was revealed but have earned a spot in the NCAA tournament after their strong showing in Scottsdale. Arizona will head to Arkansas as part of the Fayetteville Regional and will face TCU (37-22) to open the NCAA tournament on Friday. The Razorbacks (41-16) are the No. 3 overall seed in the tournament. They will open the regional against another team from out west, Santa Clara, which heads into the NCAA tournament with a 35-18 record.

A few weeks ago, the Wildcats were not close to a bid, but saw a surge in the home stretch of the season winning seven of out of their last nine games. That included beating NCAA tournament qualified teams, such as No. 8 overall seed Stanford and Oregon State, in the Pac-12 tournament where they averaged over 10 runs per contest. “I think we are a really good team,” third baseman Tony Bullard said following the championship loss. “If someone gives us a chance, they’re gonna see.” Arizona has now earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament 42 times in program history after Monday's selection. The Wildcats reached the regional finals in the Coral Gables Regional last season before falling to eventual national champion Ole Miss. UA won two games in last year's NCAA tournament during the first season under head coach Chip Hale. In all, five Pac-12 teams made the field of 64 including regional host No. 8 Stanford, Oregon State (Baton Rouge), Oregon (Nashville) and Washington (Stillwater).