Justin Wylie homered twice as the Arizona Wildcats (32-24, 15-14) wrapped up the regular season with a 15-7 victory over the Washington State Cougars (11-42-1, 3-26-1) on Saturday afternoon at Bailey-Brayton Field.

Arizona finished the regular season with an overall record of 32-24 and a conference mark of 15-14 in the Pac-12. The Cats will now wait to hear if they have been selected to participate in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. The selection show will be televised on ESPNU this coming Monday, May 27 at 9:00 a.m. MST.

The Wildcats closed out the season on a 10-game win streak, and took home the victory in 13 of their last 14 contests. In the month of May, Arizona averaged 13.7 runs per game and out-scored their opponents by a margin of 192-76.

Every member of the Wildcats starting lineup logged at least one hit, one run, and one RBI as part of Arizona’s 15-run performance. Wylie led the way with his multi-homer performance – he finished the afternoon going 3-for-3 with three runs scored, two RBI, and a pair of walks.

Center fielder Donta Williams (2x4, 3 R, RBI, 2 BB) and first baseman Tony Bullard (2x4, R, 2B, RBI) both registered multiple hits, while catcher Austin Wells (1x4, R, 3B, 3 RBI, BB) reached base multiple times.

The Wildcats jumped on the Cougars early, posting a five-run first inning on the backs shortstop Cameron Cannon, left fielder Branden Boissiere, and Bullard, who all drove in runs with base hits.

With the lead shrunk to 5-4, Arizona’s offense went back to work and plated eight runs across the middle three innings to pull away from Washington State. Wylie hit both of his home runs over that stretch, and went back-to-back with designated hitter Dayton Dooney in the five-run sixth inning.

After working just one pitch in relief on Friday night, freshman right-hander Quinn Flanagan got the start for the Cats in the Saturday finale. Flanagan held the Cougs to four runs on six hits while striking out two to earn the win, his eighth of the season.