Wednesday, Arizona made official the news that had been reported about earlier in the week. Jedd Fisch announced the hires of new senior defensive assistant Duane Akina and cornerbacks coach John Richardson as the Wildcats retool the staff in the secondary.

Fisch previously announced that Akina, who previously coached at Stanford, would be returning to Arizona where he once spent 14 seasons on staff under Dick Tomey.

"We are proud to welcome two incredible teachers and mentors to our coaching staff, and we are excited for them to make an immediate impact in our program and specifically with our Defense," Fisch said in a statement released by the program. "Coach Akina is an icon in Tucson, and to have him back here joining our staff is a huge win for Arizona Football. For years, I have heard about Coach Akina, to work with him is truly a blessing."

Richardson has spent most of his career at Wyoming and North Dakota State, where he played cornerback before becoming part of the staff. He last coached at Washington State.

As for Coach Richardson, we had a very specific intention when hiring our next Corners coach," Fisch said. "We wanted someone very familiar with our scheme. We wanted someone very familiar with recruiting California, a native of Southern California, and a proven winner. Coach Richardson fit the bill on all four accounts."

The additions of Richardson and especially Akina give the Wildcats plenty of coaching experience in the secondary as that duo will join current safeties coach, Chuck Cecil, in guiding the defensive back unit this year.

Richardson will take over the role previously held by DeWayne Walker after the team and the longtime college coach parted ways after the season.

Arizona is set to begin spring practice in March.