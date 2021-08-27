Arizona announces 2021 football team captains

Arizona announced its six captains for the 2021 season Friday just over a week out from its season opener against BYU next Saturday in Las Vegas. All six members of the group have been part of the team for quite some time having contributed to the Wildcats over several years.

Defensive end Jalen Harris, linebacker Anthony Pandy, center Josh McCauley, receivers Thomas Reid III and Stanley Berryhill III plus kicker Lucas Havrisik will represent the team as captains this season. It will be the final year of college football for four of the six players as they are seniors.

Five of the six players are expected to be starters this season while the other one, Reid, will serve a key role on special teams in addition to being a reserve at the wide receiver position.

Harris and Berryhill are the two players with remaining eligibility beyond this season, but the honor could mean as much to them as anyone among the group. Berryhill is a Tucson native who earned his way into a bigger role with his play early in his career. Eventually, the former walk-on receiver was awarded a scholarship before ultimately becoming a starter for the Wildcats.

Harris has strong ties to the program with two parents who played sports at Arizona. His younger brother Jason is a freshman defensive lineman for the Wildcats as well. The starting defensive end has had to work through several different coaching changes throughout his career leading to Harris being moved around to different spots on the field in previous years.

He is now settled in as a defensive end once again where he shined throughout the spring and training camp.

Like Berryhill, Reid and McCauley both earned scholarships from the program after arriving as walk-on players. McCauley is an in-state lineman who has made over two dozen starts for the Wildcats at center. He has become an ironman of sorts for the team having played in nearly every game since taking over as a starter in 2018. This season will be his sixth at Arizona.

Reid has become an important special teams player for the Wildcats during his time with the team. Like McCauley, this will be the sixth season in cardinal and navy for Reid. He has played in nearly 40 games over the course of his career in an unsung role on special teams. He was acknowledged for his work with that group in 2018 as he earned an honorable mention nod in the Pac-12 Conference postseason awards.

Pandy has been a stable part of the Arizona defense for the last four seasons. The fifth-year senior began contributing for the Wildcats as a freshman playing in 11 games back in 2017. He has continued to improve each season and was finally able to take over a starting role full time last year.

The 6-foot-1 linebacker from California has played in 39 games over the course of his Arizona career. He has collected 96 tackles over the last two seasons and heads into the new season as one of the team's projected starters.

Arizona will face BYU in Las Vegas as part of the Good Sam Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium set for Sept. 4.