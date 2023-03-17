UA got out to a hot start with 28 first quarter points which tied a season-high for any quarter this season led by 9 points from Pellington. The offense took a step back in the second quarter, but the Wildcats still held a 40-33 lead heading into halftime.

Despite some key players in Shaina Pellington and Helena Pueyo battling late foul trouble, 7-seed Arizona was still able to prevail and defeat 10-seed West Virginia 75-62 to advance to the second of the NCAA Tournament.

The Mountaineers did not go away easily, cutting the deficit down to one possession multiple times early in the third quarter. It was in the same span when Pellington picked up her third and fourth foul on back-to-back possessions with over seven minutes left in the quarter, causing her to be taken out of the game.

With Pellington in foul trouble, freshman Kailyn Gilbert saw the court in her absence for the majority of the third quarter into the fourth quarter. She played 15 minutes, the most she has played in a game since playing 18 minutes against Washington State on January 29.

Cate Reese took over for Arizona, scoring 10 points in the third quarter and 17 points overall in the second half. She scored a game-high 25 points overall, a career-high for her in an NCAA Tournament game.

Facing her former team, Esmery Martinez recorded another double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. She also added two blocks, one occurring early in the fourth quarter that led to a transition layup from Martinez herself to Reese.

UA struggled from deep, shooting 2-for-12 but Arizona outrebounded West Virginia 49-34 in dominant fashion.

The Wildcats will play the winner of 2-seed Maryland vs. 15-seed Holy Cross on Sunday with a trip to the Sweet Sixteen on the line.