GOAZCATS - Arizona AD Dave Heeke estimates $60-65 million loss without football

Earlier in the year when the coronavirus pandemic was just starting to sweep through the country it seemed as though the thought of moving the fall college sports season to the spring was a bit farfetched. It was something that Arizona's leaders didn't even concern themselves with as late as last month.

Now it is a reality as the Pac-12 recently decided to postpone all competition in the fall with the hope of picking back up in early 2021. As of now there will be no Pac-12 games in any sports until at least Jan. 1.

The Pac-12 joined the Big Ten and several other Group of Five leagues in making the decision to postpone fall sports, but the other three Power Five conferences are pushing ahead.

The Pac-12's CEO group didn't like what was presented in a report from its medical advisory board that left too much uncertainty about future testing efforts, potential cardiac issues related to COVID-19 and the continued spread of the virus in Pac-12 states.

Conference leaders said the league was unanimous in its decision to delay the season until the spring, but the impact is certainly something that is going to be felt by programs across the Pac-12.

Arizona's athletic director Dave Heeke previously mentioned that not having a football season in the 2020-21 academic year would be "devastating" to the athletic department. The league has not reached that point yet, but if the virus continues to persist through the winter there is certainly a possibility that the Pac-12 will hold off on playing football games.

That would put athletic departments in a difficult position. Heeke said during a virtual media session with local reporters Friday that Arizona is not yet considering dropping any sports, but there are certainly concerns about the financial aspects of the current pandemic.

That would be especially important if football is not allowed to be played during the upcoming academic year.

"These are very ballpark numbers, it's such a fluid situation, you don't know how much revenue will truly be realized if we have a season in the spring or not, but without football we're looking at a $60 to $65 million-dollar impact revenue loss for our athletic department," Heeke said Friday. " ... We look at everything. How that impacts all of our revenue streams through the athletics program. Obviously it's tickets, it's contributions, direct revenue from the conference, additional sponsorship and marketing arrangements and agreements, our IMG deal.

"All of those packaged together. I just can't throw a dart and get the number exactly, but we are looking and modeling if we don't have football – if it is canceled completely – that we would see a revenue loss of between $60 and $65 million dollars."

That's a big number and something UA would like to avoid losing considering it Heeke previously reported the athletic department was expecting to have $7.5 million shortfall in the previous fiscal year that ended earlier this summer.

When it comes to the positive financial impact of having a football season in the spring, Heeke added that there "would be an offset, and that is certainly a benefit to a spring season but it's not the driving force."

Jon Wilner from The Mercury News recently reported that the Pac-12 is looking into the idea of a massive loan to help schools in the conference make up for lost revenue under the current conditions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The total amount for the loan, according to Wilner, would be nearly $1 billion to be distributed among the 12 schools giving each athletic department roughly $83 million to make up for losses.

Heeke confirmed Friday that Arizona is exploring that as a possibility as it looks ahead to the upcoming academic year.

"Obviously the financial implications are pretty significant here," he said. "We have had conversations with the Pac-12 about bridge funding of some level. We're exploring that. Nothing has been secured or finalized in any way, but we would entertain some type of bridge funding if and when it's available.

"We have to maintain some level of operation and keep our programs moving in a positive direction so that when we do come out of this on the other end we're in a better place to continue to vault and go forward."

Before the department reaches that point the goal is to find a way to have some type of spring football season as long as it is safe to do so in 2021.

“We first and foremost want to make sure that we can build a model that is appropriate for our student athletes," Heeke said. "... There is support and interest in the spring from our television partners and our marketing partners to continue.”