The third-year cornerback Davis, who was named to the Second Team All-Pac-12 last season, has practiced with the Wildcats all throughout their 15-practices in the spring.

After entering the transfer portal on Jan. 18, Arizona star cornerback Tacario Davis , withdrew his name from the portal Tuesday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

Wildcats fans no longer need to hold their breaths.

Last year, Davis was the UA's No. 2 corner across from Ephesians Prysock, and dominated, leading the Pac-12 with 15 pass breakups. The 6-foot-4 cornerback also finished with a career-high 25 tackles.

The California native, Davis has been practicing thus far this season as Arizona's No. 1 cornerback where he has been going up against Tetairoa McMillan.

Davis has continued to showcase his ball-hawking skills in the spring, breaking up passes and has looked energized doing so.

With Davis staying with an already stacked secondary that includes Treydan Stukes, Dalton Johnson, Gunner Maldonado and Genesis Smith, will bolster the UA's defense for the upcoming season.

According to NBC's 2025 way-to-early NFL Mock Draft, Davis is projected to be a first round pick next year.