Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch announced Tuesday during a press conference that he will have two quarterbacks take the field for the team's season opener against BYU set for Sept. 4. Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer will both get an opportunity to play in that game after a competition during training camp did not end with one clear frontrunner for the starting job.

Cruz will get the opportunity to officially start the game, but Fisch plans to use both players against the Cougars. The Arizona head coach views the decision as the best one to help his team heading into his first season, but what does our staff think?

Here we break down the move to play two quarterbacks while giving an assessment of how the Wildcats arrived at this point. Plus we discuss how long the battle for the permanent job could last between Cruz and Plummer.

Watch the entire breakdown below.

***