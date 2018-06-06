Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-06 17:06:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Analysis: Arizona lands four-star QB Gunnell

David Berry • Rivals.com
@RealDaveBerry
Rivals.com Video Producer

Nick Krueger breaks down four-star quarterback Grant Gunnell and his commitment to the Wildcats.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}