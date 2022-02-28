ANALYSIS: Arizona lands commitment from top-25 2023 PG Kylan Boswell

Arizona now has its point guard of the future. Top-25 2023 recruit Kylan Boswell became the first member of the Wildcats' next recruiting class when he announced his decision to join the program over a final group that included Illinois and UNLV. Boswell has been the top priority for the Wildcats in the class, and the staff was able to make its final push during an official visit to UA earlier this month.

The 6-foot-2 guard fits in well with what the Wildcats are looking for at the position, and he brings a toughness and aggressive style of play that should fit in well with Tommy Lloyd's system.

Here is a quick look at what the Wildcats are getting with the four-star recruit from AZ Compass Prep in Chandler along with what you need to know about Arizona's newest addition.