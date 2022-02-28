ANALYSIS: Arizona lands commitment from top-25 2023 PG Kylan Boswell
Arizona now has its point guard of the future. Top-25 2023 recruit Kylan Boswell became the first member of the Wildcats' next recruiting class when he announced his decision to join the program over a final group that included Illinois and UNLV. Boswell has been the top priority for the Wildcats in the class, and the staff was able to make its final push during an official visit to UA earlier this month.
The 6-foot-2 guard fits in well with what the Wildcats are looking for at the position, and he brings a toughness and aggressive style of play that should fit in well with Tommy Lloyd's system.
Here is a quick look at what the Wildcats are getting with the four-star recruit from AZ Compass Prep in Chandler along with what you need to know about Arizona's newest addition.
BACKGROUND
Boswell is a Champaign, Illinois native who still has plenty of family members living in the area. The Illini made a strong push to bring the high-level guard back home, but Arizona was able to make a strong enough case to keep him out west in the end. Boswell made the move from Champaign to Southern California where he began his high school career.
He shined as a member of the team at Centennial High School in Corona where he helped the team win a state title in 2021. Boswell then made the decision after his sophomore season to move to Arizona and play at AZ Compass Prep as part of a stacked roster filled with elite talent.
Boswell has continued his development at his new school, and part of his reason for making an early decision is to focus on the upcoming GEICO Nationals tournament next month.
He has also moved to make an early decision because there is a chance he does not end up staying in the 2023 class. Boswell is leaving the door open about a reclassification to 2022, which would allow him the opportunity to begin working with the team this summer.
Boswell said Monday that he has not yet decided if he will indeed reclassify and move the start of his freshman season up a year.
RECRUITING IMPACT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news