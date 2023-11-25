All-time greatest games Territorial Cup: Arizona vs. ASU
No. 15 Arizona (8-3, 6-2 Pac-12) will look to cap off its regular season on top as it gets set to travel to Tempe to take on bitter in-state rival Arizona State (3-8, 2-6) on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats already know that they won't be playing for a spot in the Pac-12 Title game after No. 6 Oregon defeated No. 16 Oregon State 31-7 to clinch the final spot in the championship game against No. 4 Washington.
To get you ready for the 97th Territorial Cup, GOAZCATS.com has our top five games off all-time in the Duel in the Desert.
1) No. 12 Arizona 42, No. 13 ASU 35 (2014)
IIn a battle of top 15 programs, No. 12 Arizona (9-2) hosted No.13 ASU in what would be a shootout, with the Wildcats coming out on top 42-35 to claim back the Territorial Cup after getting blown out in it the year prior and achieving the program’s third 10-win season.
Arizona was led by quarterback Anu Solomon who went for 15 of 22 passing for 208 yards and two touchdowns. In a game the Wildcats never trailed, it was their defense that led the charge with linebacker Scooby Wright recording 13 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks.
Cutting the lead to seven points with five minutes to go in regulation, ASU was able to force the Wildcats to punt to get the ball back with under three minutes remaining. Arizona’s defense once again came up strong, with its defensive backs forcing Sun Devils’ quarterback Mike Bercovici to three straight incomplete passes to seal the victory.
The Wildcats after the win would go on to lose to Oregon 51-13 in the Pac-12 championship game before losing again to Boise State 38-30 in the Fiesta Bowl.
