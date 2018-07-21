IN HIS OWN WORDS

Arizona: “Their development and success in getting guys to the next level. They have had so many great players and they have developed guys that some people have never heard of but have developed them and gotten them to the next level. I just think that they can really help my game. I know that I am not there yet but I know they can help me get stronger, help my knowledge and IQ, and also help me with my craft.” UCLA: “They have always been a great program. John Wooden and with so many of their offenses and their great history, that is just a school that everyone wants to go to.” Minnesota: “I have a lot of my guys that have committed there in Jarvis (Thomas), Gabe (Kalscheur) and Daniel (Oturu), they are just telling me how great it would be to have a team made up of all home guys.” Wisconsin: “They have always had a great history with big men with Frank Kaminski, Sam Dekker and a lot of those guys are successful at the next level and playing well. I think that they understand how to develop me, especially as a big man, since that is their specialty.” Indiana: “They like my versatility. I know I am not strong enough for the next level but that is something that I am working on every day and getting into the weight room.” Ohio State: “They really would like for me to play with DJ (Carton). To me, he is a really great player. I see a lot of him and talk with him. He is just a really great player and a very good passer. I think that we could play well together.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

Nnaji will complete his final month of travel ball with the D1 Minnesota 17-under squad. Thereafter, expect for a cut list to be published and a signing to occur in November. “I will probably make a top 10 around mid-August, early September, or maybe a top five and then take some officials,” he said. “By the time that my high school season starts, I want to be committed.”

