adidas Saturday: Who the coaches were watching
HOOVER, AL. – The final full day of the lone travel live period brought a slew of coaches to the Hoover Metroplex for the adidas Summer Championship. The very best sponsored by the three stripes br...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news