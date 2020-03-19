Arizona was poised for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament and play in the event for the first time in 15 years. The Wildcats were also likely hosts of the first two rounds of the tournament after finishing the season 24-7 and just a couple wins shy of the school record for one season.

It was quite the coaching performance by Adia Barnes, who has now been at the helm of her alma mater for four seasons. Thursday, the UA head coach was named a finalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year award along with Oregon's Kelly Graves, Northwestern's Joe McKeown and South Carolina's Dawn Staley.

Graves, whose Ducks knocked Arizona out of the Pac-12 Tournament a couple weeks ago, earned the conference coach of the year awards over Barnes.

The honor for Barnes comes in the midst of a major turnaround of the program that was once her own as a player. She has guided the Wildcats to similar prominence as when she was part of the team in the late 1990s.

Two years ago the Wildcats finished with just six wins, but Barnes was able to lead the team to a miraculous run through the WNIT last season finishing the year with 24 victories.

This season the Wildcats were not able to avoid increased attention and Barnes helped her squad keep its momentum going as UA remain ranked for most of the season in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Wildcats finished the season at No. 12 overall in the poll, the team's best finish since 1998.

Arizona's season included several big victories including the first road win over a top-10 opponent when the Wildcats knocked off Oregon State in Corvallis. However, the biggest victory of the year came less than a month ago when the Wildcats were able to earn the program's first victory over a top-five opponent after beating fourth-ranked Stanford by one point at McKale Center.

"We continue to say leave a legacy and that's what we do," Barnes said about her team after the win over Stanford.

Fans will be able to partake in the voting that will ultimately determine the winner of the awards. Votes can be cast at naismithfanvote.com beginning March 20 and ending on April 1. Fan votes will count as five percent of the overall vote.

The winner will be selected on April 3.