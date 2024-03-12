AD Desireé Reed-Francois brings ‘five priorities’ to get Arizona on track
Being in her new role as athletic director at Arizona Desireé Reed-Francois, who was a law student at UA during the 1997 men’s basketball national championship run, is excited to be back to place she calls home, with a vision to build and sustain a standard of “comprehensive excellence” to the Wildcats’ athletic department.
“We’re looking for people of high character and character for me is defined as selfless, smart, hardworking,” Reed Francois told GOAZCATS.com Monday afternoon. “We gotta be a team, we have to be a team, we will be really successful when we really have that team culture. … For us to have that championship culture, it’s about relationships, and the results will come.
“Our job is how we can impact that championship experience, providing excellence around our program and that’s what we have to build, not just a balanced budget, we have to build a modeled business.”
Only on the job for a week thus far Reed-Francois said that everyone has been welcoming her back to Tucson, and feels like she is “one of them.”
“This is coming home,” Reed-Francois said. “This is a special place and [donors and alumni] share that in common. There’s a lot of greatness here, just look outside and see all of those championship banners. That doesn’t happen by accident. I’m looking forward to partnering with everyone and taking that championship past and building it towards the future.”
Amidst a financial deficit at the UA, Reed-Francois, the day before her introductory press conference, addressed her staff with five priorities that she wants to bring upon the organization. This plan includes getting to know the athletic department staff, connecting and reconnecting with university colleagues, analyzing the budget, knowing the program’s external constituents, and building an infrastructure.
