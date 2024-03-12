Being in her new role as athletic director at Arizona Desireé Reed-Francois, who was a law student at UA during the 1997 men’s basketball national championship run, is excited to be back to place she calls home, with a vision to build and sustain a standard of “comprehensive excellence” to the Wildcats’ athletic department.

“We’re looking for people of high character and character for me is defined as selfless, smart, hardworking,” Reed Francois told GOAZCATS.com Monday afternoon. “We gotta be a team, we have to be a team, we will be really successful when we really have that team culture. … For us to have that championship culture, it’s about relationships, and the results will come.

“Our job is how we can impact that championship experience, providing excellence around our program and that’s what we have to build, not just a balanced budget, we have to build a modeled business.”