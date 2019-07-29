He's a bit more slimmed down. He's older and continuing to grow within Arizona's system. He's living on his own. Oh, and he has a mustache now.

Arizona junior linebacker Colin Schooler heads into the 2019 season with plenty of eyes on him but also plenty that he's working to change as well. He's been placed on several preseason watch lists including the list or lists for college football's best linebacker (Butkus Award) and best defensive player (Bednarik Award, Nagurski Award).

However, if you know the Southern California native you know those things don't mean much to him in the grand scheme of his career. The Wildcats didn't make a bowl game last season and that is much more important to him than being part of any watch list.

"It's an honor to be on those watch lists and to get some national recognition, but outside of this team there's not really that much that matters," he said over the weekend as the Wildcats closed their second day of training camp. "Preseason rankings, preseason predictions with our record, our team and how we're gonna do doesn't really matter. We're just focused on us this year."

Schooler is now heading into the second half of his college career and he is an established name around the conference. Still, as a team the Wildcats don't have a ton to show for during that time. So, while the junior linebacker has racked up some of the best stats among players at his position in the Pac-12 the ultimate goal of winning games continues to elude him.

"I don't want to say it doesn't matter, but I just want to look at things I can improve on," he said about having big games personally that still end up resulting in losses for the Wildcats. "It doesn't matter if I have a certain number of TFLs, sacks, interceptions or tackles if we don't win. That's the only category I really care about."