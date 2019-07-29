A new season means change for Arizona LB Colin Schooler
He's a bit more slimmed down. He's older and continuing to grow within Arizona's system. He's living on his own. Oh, and he has a mustache now.
Arizona junior linebacker Colin Schooler heads into the 2019 season with plenty of eyes on him but also plenty that he's working to change as well. He's been placed on several preseason watch lists including the list or lists for college football's best linebacker (Butkus Award) and best defensive player (Bednarik Award, Nagurski Award).
However, if you know the Southern California native you know those things don't mean much to him in the grand scheme of his career. The Wildcats didn't make a bowl game last season and that is much more important to him than being part of any watch list.
"It's an honor to be on those watch lists and to get some national recognition, but outside of this team there's not really that much that matters," he said over the weekend as the Wildcats closed their second day of training camp. "Preseason rankings, preseason predictions with our record, our team and how we're gonna do doesn't really matter. We're just focused on us this year."
Schooler is now heading into the second half of his college career and he is an established name around the conference. Still, as a team the Wildcats don't have a ton to show for during that time. So, while the junior linebacker has racked up some of the best stats among players at his position in the Pac-12 the ultimate goal of winning games continues to elude him.
"I don't want to say it doesn't matter, but I just want to look at things I can improve on," he said about having big games personally that still end up resulting in losses for the Wildcats. "It doesn't matter if I have a certain number of TFLs, sacks, interceptions or tackles if we don't win. That's the only category I really care about."
Nobody can take an honest look at Arizona's defense and point out Schooler as the problem. He has more than held his weight when it comes to producing as the team's middle linebacker. Last year he led the team or tied the team lead in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks.
Still, Arizona losing games is something a player like Schooler will always take personal and that has meant revamping his body and working to be an even better player in year three.
"If you look at me last year I was a little too thick, to say the least," Schooler said. "I just started taking care of my body a lot better than I was. I've matured up a lot living on my own outside the dorms. I'm in an actual house where I gotta cook my own food now and I don't have to worry about using campus restaurants or any of that.
"Really taking care of my body and treating it the way it should be."
Schooler is the crown jewel of defensive coordinator Marcel Yates' defense. A low key guy by nature, the junior linebacker has been thrust into being one of the faces of the team meaning he is someone who can set an example for the rest of team.
"He's a guy that 's gotten better and better each year," Yates said. "He's a guy that wants to win and wants to do things right, so he kind of leads more by example."
There is certainly a lot that Yates has to put on Schooler's shoulders. Making sure Schooler is in top form has been a big part of the offseason for the junior linebacker.
"I think this year in the offseason with coach Brian Johnson, he's taken a step to get in better shape," Yates said. "... If you look at him he's played a lot of snaps. He played a full season last year and we were smart with him, as far as the week, and not pounding his body. That goes back to coach [Kevin] Sumlin and coach Johnson being on me to make sure I was smart with him during the week to get him to the games on Saturdays.
"I think he's in the best shape he's been in and he looks slimmer. He looks fast and he's smart. He's a smart kid."
As for that mustache that's part of all the change with Schooler? Well, he's not sure if it will stick but for now he's rolling with and if the Wildcats can start stringing together some wins once the season starts maybe it ends up becoming a permanent fixture for the standout linebacker.
The Wildcats open up their first full week of camp Monday evening.